Legacy of distance running

Throughout her childhood, Delana Einreinhofer considered herself a soccer player, with no intention of pursuing other sports.

During her freshman year in high school, a mile run changed her life.

Forced into the run for endurance purposes, she came away from it with a newfound belief that she could be an excellent distance runner.

Quickly, her focus shifted to track as she joined the team at Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

Now a senior, Einreinhofer has had a successful career representing the Rangers on the track.

It was clear from her freshman year that she would be a star, said former Wallkill Valley track coach Jim Hamill.

“Delana made a lot of noise over the course of her freshman season and to continually repeat that and not only repeat it but become better and better each year (which) is a tough task, especially for a high school student athlete,” he said.

When Einreinhofer joined the team, it was not known for distance running among the girls. She wanted to try and put them on the map, and she certainly did.

Among the long list of accolades that she has received, she is most proud of her contribution to a program that was looking for a star like her.

“I hope it’s continued on with more girls wanting to do distance and thinking it’s possible to come from a smaller school and make an impact,” she said.

Her work ethic is what separates her from her peers come race time, Hamill said. Even her teammates marvel at how much effort she puts in to prepare for races.

“Kids at track practice would stop during their workouts just to watch her run in amazement by how fast she moves and how much she pushes herself by without the need of any coach to motivate her. She’s hungry for her next best time and it’s evident through the way she practices.”

On to Delaware

After she graduates, Einreinhofer has committed to run track at the University of Delaware. She plans to major in psychology with a dream of becoming a therapist.

She credits one of her coaches, Aimee Chegwidden, for much of her success.

Chegwidden graduated from Wallkill Valley in 2007 and was a part of the track team at St. Joseph’s University.

She, along with Einreinhofer’s father, Donald, are a major part of her success, Einreinhofer said.

“The combination between my coach and my family definitely helps me get better between every season.”

She is competing in the indoor track season while preparing for her final outdoor season in the spring.