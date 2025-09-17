Live music: Newton Theatre welcomes Swifties

Friday, Sept. 19

Brian McLoughlin brings his sound to Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m.

Sunset View Farm, 27 Pierce Road, Lafayette, hosts its 12th annual Tuscan Sunset Dahlias & Dessert beginning at 6:30 p.m. It is an evening of Italian classics, Foxtrot and language lessons, checkered tablecloths, vineyard views and samplers of decadent desserts.

Paul Derin of Uncle Stump sets the tone with vinyl spins during Booze & Grooves Night at 7 p.m. at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville.

Also at 7 p.m., Dirt Merchant rocks Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage; John Murphy takes the stage at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton; and Ron Ossi performs at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., welcomes Girl Named Tom at 8 p.m. The sibling trio and Season 21 winners of “The Voice” are known for their lush harmonies and heartfelt originals. Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

Michael Patrick livens Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, with his country-folk blend of storytelling songs, also at 8 p.m.

And Nick Simone Music brings acoustic energy to Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., at the same time.

O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, hosts karaoke at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Rose Talley performs at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., at 10 a.m.

Lafayette House welcomes singer-songwriter Nick Keena at 6 p.m.

Mile 39 takes over Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden with upbeat cover jams at 6:30 p.m.

AC Wolves strip things down with an acoustic set at Brick & Brew at 7 p.m.

At the same time, Geoff Doubleday performs at McQ’s Pub and Mike and the Volcanics storm Milk Street Distillery, with classic rock hits, grunge staples, even a full Led Zeppelin tribute set.

The Newton Theatre welcomes Michael Schenker Group to the stage at 8 p.m., celebrating Schenker’s legendary UFO years with virtuosic playing and new collaborations.

John Pabst shares solo acoustic tunes at O’Reilly’s Pub at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 21

The Newton Theatre presents “Let’s Sing Taylor - A Live Band Experience” with two shows, at 3 and 7 p.m. It’s a lively tribute that invites Swifties to sing along to Taylor’s biggest hits in a full concert setting. Guests are encouraged to don their Taylor-inspired outfits and join the communal celebration of her music.

Steve Coombs brings a solo set to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, offering a more relaxed afternoon of live music, at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series continues at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., where Duckface brings a high-energy mix of rock ‘n’ roll spanning six decades. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the band plays at 6 p.m.

Karaoke hosted by Ray Sikora begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church St., Sparta, giving guests a chance to take the mic themselves.

Thursday, Sept. 25

Blue Arrow Farm hosts Felix and the Cats at 6 p.m.

Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N. Village Blvd., Sparta, welcomes the Openers for its Sunset Thursdays series, featuring classic rock favorites, also starting at 6 p.m.

Krogh’s presents an intimate ticketed performance by Brian Vander Ark of the Verve Pipe at 8:30 p.m. Known for the multi-platinum hit “The Freshmen,” Vander Ark will deliver a rare solo set of alternative rock favorites and stories in an up-close setting with limited seating, making this a must for fans of ’90s alt rock. Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite.com

