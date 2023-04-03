Lunch honors Vietnam War veterans

Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice held a “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” lunch March 30 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5360 in Newton.

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The lunch was meant to show appreciation and recognition for veterans who were not welcomed home or thanked for their service after the war.

Sandwiches were provided by Tracks Deli in Vernon. Carol Johnson represented the Sussex County Quilters, who make Quilts of Valor, which were given to each of the veterans.

Andrea Capita of Capita Law and Sandy Mitchell of Project Help contributed to the event.