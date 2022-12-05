Majestic lakefront home not far from restaurants, shopping

SANDYSTON. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com.

Dreaming of a majestic lakefront home with charm and grace and details that only dreams are made of? Look no further than this stunner of a home located on Kittatinny Lake.

With nearly 2,766 square feet of space, this home provides for the perfect getaway or living all year round.

There are dramatic high ceilings, two gas fireplaces and one wood-burning fireplace complete with stonework and wood mantels. The great room offers industrial fixtures, lake views and a wet bar, which includes a wine refrigerator.

Recycled wine vats make up the kitchen cabinets with leathered granite countertops and a travertine marble sink.

Cedar and oak logs and reclaimed barn wood compliment this home.

The first-floor master bedroom boasts a large sitting area with lake views, gas fireplace, high ceilings, new custom walk-in closet, and full bath with jetted tub and stall shower with all the rustic touches that tie into the home’s decor.

Upstairs are an oversized bedroom and custom full bath with a tub shower. Another generously sized room can be used as an office, den or third bedroom. This home has a two-bedroom septic. Your heating is two units, forced hot air, heat pump.

Walk to the Appalachian Hiking Trail as well as other local trails nearby. Enjoy a great location close to Stoke State Forest and ski in the winter at Mountain Creek.

Walk to restaurants and enjoy shopping nearby and the convenience of living 20 mins from the Milford, Pa., town center.

There’s nothing wanting is this stunner of a home with its wet bar, beam ceilings, skylights and two-car attached garage. Contact Darla Quaranta and see this spectacular home in person.