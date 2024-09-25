Marching band competition is Saturday

The two-time national champion West Milford Highlander Marching Band will host the third edition of the Highlander Marching Classic on Saturday Sept. 28..

The marching band competition is part of the USBands circuit, one of the largest national circuits.

Scheduled to compete are marching bands from Lakeland Regional, Parsippany, Morris Hills, Sparta, Passaic, Elmwood Park, Bloomfield, Lenape Valley and Fair Lawn high schools.

The competition will begin at 2:50 p.m. on McCormack Field behind Macopin Middle School. 70 Highlander Drive. The gates will open at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and senior citizens. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.

Tickets will be sold at the gate.

Parking will be available at West Milford High School, 67 Highlander Drive. and at Highlander Academy (formerly Westbrook Elementary School), 50 Nosenzo Pond.

Shuttle buses will bring spectators back and forth from the parking to the field. Handicapped parking will be provided next to the field.

The West Milford Band Parents Association also hosts the annual bagpipe Tattoo, jazz competitions, and indoor Color Guard and Percussion competition programs.