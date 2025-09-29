Market-style food pantry opens

Project Self-Sufficiency officially opened its new Nourish to Flourish food pantry Thursday, Sept. 25 in Newton.

The pantry is part of the first group of Growing Healthy Pantries, a program run by the Community FoodBank of New Jersey to promote healthy and dignified pantry services.

The market-style space mimics a retail experience and allows guests to select foods based on their needs.

Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency, described the layout as a return to the “pre-COVID pantry choice model.” During the pandemic, guests received previously packed bags of food.

The nonprofit organization, which has operated a food pantry for more than 35 years, reported serving 6,177 families last year, the equivalent of 329,322 meals.

Newton Mayor Helen Le Frois explained how the expanded pantry will contribute to combating food insecurity in Sussex County, where about 6.1% of the residents are considered food insecure.

“These numbers are not just statistics,” she said at the opening. “They represent families, seniors and children in our own community who struggle to put food on the table.”

The pantry is in a converted farmhouse on Project Self-Sufficiency’s Newton campus at 127 Mill St. It includes refrigerated, frozen, canned and dry food options as well as basic toiletry and laundry items.

Much of the produce available to guests comes from partnerships with local farms.

Jessica Clarke and Craig Hart of Hudson Farm Club in Andover talked about their experience working with Project Self-Sufficiency.

“We really appreciate it because, as Craig said, being growers, if you don’t have someone to give your produce to, it’s kind of like a lost connection,” Clarke said. “But you hope to maintain that connection and we love that so we love this.”

Other speakers included Sussex County Commissioner Alan Henderson, Youth Corps member Juan Carlos Bonilla, Lisa Weber of Norwescap, and Christine Parauda of Foodshed Alliance and LocalShare.

“Food is medicine, food is nutrition, food is community and food is an expression of love,” Parauda said. “Providing access and offering choice, that’s the gold standard for how food can operate.”

Students at the Little Sprouts Early Learning Center sang at the opening.

Michelle Zychowski, a field representative for Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-9, and Madison Woollen, constituent services liaison for Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, also attended the event.