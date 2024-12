A Hanukkah Celebration of Lights is planned at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 at the Vernon Township Fire Department, County Road 515.

Chabad Center of Northwest New Jersey was set to light a menorah for the first night of Hanukkah at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7248, 66 Main St., Sparta.