Michaels’ grand opening is today

Michaels will host a grand opening community celebration for its new location in Newton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

Starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the event will offer free crafts and Maker demos, giveaways, local food favorites and more.

The new arts-and-crafts store will bring numerous full-time and part-time jobs to Newton.

Located at Hampton Plaza, it features self-checkout registers, a Michaels Custom Framing center, and a curated assortment of the most popular supplies in arts, crafts, framing, floral, children’s crafts, do it yourself, yarn, beading and scrapbooking.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Newton community to their new Michaels!” said Andrea Lopez, store manager. “With many of our team members being local themselves, we are all thrilled to offer the best of Michaels to Newton’s creative community of Makers, teachers, small-business owners and more. Everyone is welcome at our craft table!”

Michaels will open several new stores with this updated format featuring self-service “Buy Online Pick-Up In Store” and curbside pick-up.

“At Michaels, our mission is to empower every Maker to bring their creative dreams to life,” said chief executive Ashley Buchanan. “Getting closer to our Makers allows us to provide them with not only a destination to shop but also a place to get inspired. We’re proud to be bringing even more of that inspiration to the already creative community of Newton.”

Those who attend the grand opening may sign up for Michaels Rewards at checkout to begin earning 3 percent back in rewards on every purchase and 6 percent back for those who spend $300 or more in a 12-month period.

People interested in working at Michaels may go online to http://www.michaels.com/jobs to see open positions.