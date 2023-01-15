Minerals Sports Club hosts local veterans at renovated facility

Minerals Sports Club, a fitness and social club in Vernon, hosted 15 active soldiers and veterans for a Veterans Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The military personnel were from various New Jersey army divisions.

Boris Arias, a club member and veteran, presented the idea to the sports club’s management, who were immediately receptive.

“I thought this would be a great opportunity to show appreciation to our military by providing them a mental health day where they could enjoy the facilities, share camaraderie with each other and get in some post-holiday relaxation,” Arias said.

“I am very appreciative for this considerate and generous gesture from Minerals Sports Club.”

Sherif Ayoub, general manager of Minerals Hotel, said, “Minerals Sports Club serves its members with a host of fitness facilities and activities, but we are also here for the community at large.

“We fully support all branches of the military and are grateful to benefit directly from these service members’ sacrifices. This is the least we can do as an expression of gratitude for all that they are willing to give up to ensure our freedom.”

Minerals Sports Club will be scheduling more Veterans Appreciation Days throughout the year, he added.