Miners win home opener

The Sussex County Miners won their home opener, 6-1, against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Tuesday, May 16 at Skylands Stadium in Augusta.
That was their third win of the season.
They lost the season opener, 2-1, to the Joliet Slammers in Illinois.
As of Thursday, May 18, the Miners were leading the East Division of the Frontier League with a 4-1 record.
The team will honor nurses at their game at 7:05 p.m. Thursday against the ValleyCats.
Tickets are $10 for nurses with professional identification at the box office.
Nurses Night is sponsored by Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.
On Friday, May 19, there will be fireworks at the game against the New Jersey Jackals. It starts at 7:05 p.m.