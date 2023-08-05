Miss Montague crowned Queen of the Fair

Miss Montague Ashleigh Dickson was chosen Queen of the Fair 2023 on Saturday, Aug. 5 during the second evening of the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show.

The first runner-up was Miss Wantage Mackenzie Baker and the second runner-up was Miss Lafayette Amelya Race.

The 19 contestants were narrowed to six, including Miss Franklin Chrystine Rodriguez-Mowles, Miss Hampton Kaitlyn Horn and Miss Stillwater Delaney Burke.

Miss Hardyston Kayla Van Ginneken won the People’s Choice Award.