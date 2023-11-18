Model trains on display today

Members of the Sussex County Railroad Club are taking their rails on the road.

Several model train displays will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3320 Route 94, Hardyston.

The cost is $5 a family and $2 a person.

Baked goods will be for sale, and a special guest is expected to appear.

This is the fifth year that the club has brought its trains to the church, which is collecting new unwrapped toys for its holiday toy drive and canned or dry food for Grace’s Pantry.

Club member Robert Winter about 200 people have attended the show in the past.

Club members also will display model trains at these locations:

• Saturday, Dec. 2: Sussex-Wantage library branch, 69 County Road 639, Wantage.

• Saturday, Dec. 9: Sparta Train Station, 30 Station Road.

• Saturday, Dec. 16: Dorothy Henry library branch, 66 Route 94, Vernon.