Mountain Creek opening bike park, zip tours

Mountain Creek Resort is reopening its bike park and zip tour attractions for the summer.

The bike park will open for season pass holders only Thursday, May 17 and to the general public Friday, May 18.

Zip tours will open to the general public Friday, May 26.

“We are excited to announce the return of Mountain Creek Bike Park and Zip Tours for another season of adventure and fun,” said general manager Evan Kovach.

“With warm weather just around the corner, our bike park and zipline tours are great ways for guests to spend more time outdoors this spring and summer. Whether you’re a beginner biker or zipline enthusiast, Mountain Creek offers something for everyone. We look forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces to the resort very soon.”

Built by riders for riders, the bike park is consistently rated one of the “Best Bike Parks” in North America. It has 52 downhill trails to challenge everyone from first-time bikers to World Cup downhill professional racers.

The park’s trails encompass rocky and rugged free-ride and technical terrain, rolling flow zones, and more than 60 jumps and features.

About 1,040 feet of vertical is serviced by a high-speed, open-air gondola. Bike rentals and a full-service bike school are available for those looking to give mountain biking a try or to increase their skills.

For $149.99, guests may purchase an all-inclusive beginner’s package to learn biking basics, which includes two-hour lift access, bike rental and a lesson from trained staff members.

Full-day tickets are available online for $62.99, which includes all-day trail and gondola access. Twilight tickets cost $44.99, with access starting at 3 p.m.

Through Sunday, June 11, hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Summer hours through Sept. 6 are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Zip tours are offered Thursday through Sunday for $49.99.

They feature a series of ziplines ranging from 200 feet to 1,500 feet in length, suspended high above the very top of Mountain Creek.

Guests must be between 60 and 270 pounds to zipline and at least 48 inches tall.

The recently introduced Sky Rides cost $10 and offer a scenic roundtrip excursion on the resort’s Cabriolet to the top of Vernon Peak.

Mountain Creek Resort is in the midst of a large-scale hiring effort to meet its staffing needs for all positions.

In addition to competitive pay, resort employees have unique perks and incentives, such as complimentary all-access season passes for employees and qualifying family members.

There also are employee discounts on food, beverage, retail, rentals and lodging for those who qualify.

Full-time year-round staff can receive unlimited paid time off and paid volunteer time off.