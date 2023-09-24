Newton leads division

Newton took the lead in the American Blue division of the SFC after defeating Kittatinny, 28-7, there Friday, Sept. 22.

The Braves hold a 3-1 record overall and a 3-0 record in the division, compared with Lenape Valley, which has a 3-2 record overall but a 2-0 record in the division.

Kittatinny’s record is 1-3; its only victory was against Hackettstown in the season opener.

On Friday, senior DeMarius Posey and sophomore Matt Ellsworth scored in the first quarter for Newton, and Brenden Lynch and Dylan Cotter made touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Sophomore Nick Kurilko made all four points after touchdowns.

Senior Cole Davis put the only points on the board for the Cougars.

Posey rushed for a total of 121 yards and he threw a 15-yard pass to Lynch for a touchdown. Cotter rushed for a total of 94 yards.

Ellsworth completed four of seven pass attempts for a total of 60 yards.

Vernon wins shutout

Vernon struck down Lenape Valley, 28-0, at home Sept. 22.

The victory pushed the Vikings’ record to 4-1. They are tied with Lakeland at the top of the American White division.

Vernon will play at Lakeland on Friday, Sept. 29.

After a scoreless first quarter, senior Franco Luna made two touchdowns in the second quarter and another in the third. The last one was on a 48-yard run.

Senior Colin Dignan also scored in the second quarter on an 18-yard pass from junior Aden Karwoski.

Karwoski completed all seven of his pass attempts for a total of 63 yards.

Senior Logan Pych rushed for a total of 112 yards, and Luna rushed for a total of 62 yards.

Wallkill Valley loses

Wallkill Valley was defeated by Jefferson, 38-16, on Saturday, Sept. 23, bringing its overall record to 2-3.

Jefferson’s record rose to 3-2; it is tied for second place in the American White division.

After a scoreless first quarter, senior Matt Cruz and Andrew Parisi scored for the Falcons in the second quarter followed by touchdowns by senior Ryan Moran, sophomore Jason Post and senior Michael VanderMuelen in the third quarter. Senior Timmy Connolly made the final Jefferson touchdown in the fourth quarter. Senior Logan Kerr kicked two points after touchdowns.

The Rangers put eight points on the board in the third quarter.

Moran, the Falcons quarterback, completed 13 of 22 pass attempts for a total of 258 yards. He also rushed for a total of 58 yards.

Wallkill Valley quarterback Zack Clarken completed 10 of 17 pass attempts for a total of 152 yards.

Sparta loses again

Sparta is still looking for its first victory of the season after four losses.

The Spartans fell to West Morris, 31-7, on Friday. West Morris has a 3-2 record.

Sparta senior Josh Brancy scored first in the game Friday and sophomore Shane Hoover kicked the point after touchdown. That was followed by four TDs and a field goal by the Wolfpack.

Senior Hunter Takacs completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for total of 99 yards for Sparta and senior Jon Calderon rushed for a total of 104 yards.

Next week’s match-ups:

• Vernon plays at Lakeland at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

• Newton plays at Lenape Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Jefferson plays Sparta at home at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Kittatinny plays at High Point at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Wallkill Valley plays at Whippany Park at 7 p.m. Friday.