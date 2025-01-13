Norwescap collects items for food pantries

Norwescap is collecting staple food items to stock the shelves of local food pantries throughout January.

Donations may be dropped off at these locations:

• Christ Episcopal Church basement, 62 Main St., Newton.

• Norwescap Child & Family Resource Services, 186 Halsey Road, Newton.

• Sussex County Community College, Academics and Athletics Building, 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

• Norwescap Pathways, 17 Church St., Newton.

• Norwescap Pathways, 37 Main St., Sussex.

Among the most-needed items are soups (low sodium), ready-to-eat canned meals, chili (bean, chicken, beef), stew (vegetable, chicken, beef), hot cereals, canned tuna and chicken, canned veggies (low sodium), macaroni and cheese, shelf-stable milk, pasta and pasta sauces, peanut butter and jelly, canned fruits (in juice/light syrup), fruit juice (100 percent juice) and cold cereals (whole grain).