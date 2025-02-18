Official: Route 80 to be closed 3 weeks

Route 80 eastbound in Wharton, Morris County, is expected to remain closed for three more weeks, state Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-25, said in a message to her constituents Monday, Feb. 17.

The highway was closed a week earlier because of a depression in the center lane, according to state Department of Transportation. While crews were conducting boring tests on the road that evening, a sinkhole opened.

That part of the road is 75 feet from another sinkhole repair completed in December.

Dunn said she was told that “additional structural issues have been identified, requiring more work to fully stabilize the roadway and ensure long-term safety.”

”NJDOT crews are working 24/7. Drilling locations have been identified, with 11 already drilled and 4 filled. Another significant void was discovered over the weekend and is being addressed. Repairs are expected to take at least three weeks, depending on weather conditions,” her message says.