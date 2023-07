Online Family Law seminar tonight

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a free online Family Law seminar at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

Participants will discuss child support, grounds for divorce, court procedures, alimony, parenting time, equitable distribution of assets and other topics related to divorce.

The presentation is free and open to the public; call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

The legal seminar series is a program of the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency and is funded by the New Jersey Department of Children & Families.