Online parenting workshops offered

Project Self-Sufficiency will offer online parenting workshops for parents with children of all ages at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, June 18-Aug. 6.

Participants will learn how to build positive parenting skills, prevent behavioral problems and encourage effective anger management.

The sessions are free and open to the public; call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

The parenting classes offered by Project Self-Sufficiency follow the ACT Raising Safe Kids Program developed by the American Psychological Association.

It aims to educate parents and other adults who raise and care for young children about creating environments which protect them from violence.

Classes are co-sponsored by the Journey Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children.

“The ACT Raising Safe Kids curriculum is based on the premise that effective parenting is an important factor in preventing behavioral issues and violence,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We are delighted to continue offering these innovative parenting courses to the general public.”

To register for the free parenting workshops, to discuss your parenting needs, or to find out about other programs and services available at Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500.