Painting demonstration Nov. 14

Artist Ann Greene will demonstrate painting methods at a meeting of the Sussex County Art Society on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Greene will show how she does her mark making, watercolor and gouache techniques at the meeting at noon in the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

She will begin a painting and demonstrate the possibilities it presents. She also will bring a few works in progress and show how she works with gouache and negative shapes.

The public and interested artists are welcome to attend the meeting.

Greene enjoys painting with watercolors, gouache and acrylics on a variety of surfaces, including traditional watercolor paper and Aquabord. Her styles range from loose and stylized watercolor florals to abstract expressionism and intuitive painting using mark making.

She is a signature member of the American Watercolor Society and the Transparent Watercolor Society of America as well as six other state and regional societies.

She has won awards in the National Watercolor Society, Women in Watercolor, Watercolor West and Garden State Watercolor Society exhibitions. She recently won Best in Show in the New Jersey Watercolor Society Annual Open Juried Exhibition.

Her work has been featured in Watercolor Artists Magazine and the Art of Watercolour Magazine.

She teaches adult watercolor classes at a local high school as well as in her home.