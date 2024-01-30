Parents’ input sought at meeting today

Local parents are invited to attend an information session about the Journey Family Sussex Center’s parent advisory board at Project Self-Sufficiency.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 at the nonprofit organization’s office, 127 Mill St., Newton.

Organizers are seeking input from families regarding local services, parenting challenges and concerns, and ideas for upcoming events.

Family Success Center staff will highlight ways the agency can address issues facing parents and incorporate feedback into future programs.

Dinner and child care will be provided for those in attendance.

Advance registration is encouraged.

“Input from parents is crucial to the success of the Family Success Center and we are excited about offering residents the opportunity to meet area providers, express their concerns about gaps in services, and identify strategies for moving forward,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

“The Family Success Center has supported Sussex County parents and children for many years. Expanding the parent advisory board will allow us to further respond to the needs of area families and incorporate their feedback into existing and new programs for the community.”

For information about Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500 or go online to www.journeyfsc.org