Pastel demonstration Thursday

Sparta artist Donna Gratkowski will demonstrate painting with pastels at the Thursday, Oct. 10 meeting of the Sussex County Art Society.

She will show how she creates her vibrant and painterly works at noon in the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

The public and prospective new members are welcome to attend.

Gratkowski paints mainly in pastels and sometimes in oils, inspired by nature. She uses vibrant pigmented colors of pastel in a layered loose manner.

She has earned many awards for her art, including first place in pastels at 2024 shows in Lititz, Pa., and Mystic, Conn. She was the featured artist at the New Jersey State Fair in 2021 and at the Hilltop Art Show in 2018.

She is a member of numerous art groups, including the Pastel Society of America, the American Impressionist Society and the New Jersey Art Association. She is a distinguished member of the New Jersey Pastel Society.

The Sussex County Art Society has served artists in the county since 1964. It meets on the second Thursday of each month except for July and August.

Members also exhibit their artwork in the municipal buildings of Lafayette and Hampton townships.

Funding for their demonstrations has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.