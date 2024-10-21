Peer support group for veterans meets Wednesday

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners is offering a Peer Support Group for all Sussex County veterans.

The support group will provide information about programs and services available to veterans and how to access the services and will provide referrals as necessary.

In the group, veterans may relax, have a cup of coffee, play a game or just chat.

Peer support groups provide a structured environment where veterans can share their experiences, insights and coping strategies. They can learn from each other, find validation for their feelings and gain different perspectives on managing their challenges.

The support group will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month in the first-floor conference room at the Sussex County Administrative Center, 1 Spring St., Newton.

The next meeting is Oct. 23.

For information and to register, call the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1135 or send email to Rgerow@sussex.nj.us

The program is funded and administered by the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners.

Salute to veterans

The 24th annual Salute to Military Veterans Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 in the Richards Building at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

The parade will highlight veterans of all branches of the service, military vehicles, civic groups, community bands and local high school bands.

Highlights of the day will include the reading of essays written by local students, a Prisoner of War and Missing in Action solemn remembrance and a 21-gun salute by members of the Ogdensburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.

Members of the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners will present commemorative pins to all veterans in attendance.

Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the event.

For information, contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1221 or send email to seniorservices@sussex.nj.us