Photos: Boots on the Ground Charity Walk/Run
maria kovic
Newton
| 22 Apr 2025 | 02:55
The second annual Boots on the Ground Charity Walk/Run gets under way Saturday, April 19 on the Sussex County Community College campus in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
The second annual Boots on the Ground Charity Walk/Run gets under way Saturday, April 19 on the Sussex County Community College campus in Newton.
The event included both a 5K and a 10K race.
Scott Holderith, 20, of Milford, Pa., finishes first in the 5K with a time of 26 minutes 20 seconds.
Joel Murns, 47, of Westbrookville, N.Y., finishes second in the 5K.
Mikey, Hopey, Mike and Nora Martyn of Newfoundland cheer on Katie Martyn, who took part in the race. She finished 14th in the 5K.
The Honor Guard of American Legion Post 86 in Newton. The post along with Sussex County Community College hosted the second annual Boots on the Ground Charity Walk/Run on Saturday, April 19 on the SCCC campus in Newton.
Karen Peters, left, of Wantage poses with Sue and Sean Mayer of Lafayette.
