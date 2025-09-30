Home
Home
Home
Photos: Celebrate a Life 5K Walk
maria kovic
Augusta
/
| 30 Sep 2025 | 04:35
Participants begin the annual Celebrate A Life 5K Walk on Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
The Celebrate A Life 5K Walk is a fundraiser for Quinlan Care Concepts and all its divisions, including the Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center, Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice and Quinlan Care Concepts.
Julia Quinlan speaks to participants before the walk begins.
Andrea Wehrenberg of Hampton Township, Emily Romeo of Hardyston, and Stephanie and Madison House of Sandyston walk in memory of Shannon Thonus, who died of cancer in July.
Sarah Strutin of Hackensack and Jake and Colleen Rotunda of Franklin walk in memory of Colleen’s sister Carol, who died of cancer four years ago.
Lorri Opitz, a longtime counselor at the Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center, speaks at the event.
Julia Quinlan and her son, John.
Julia Quinlan.
Tags
1
Augusta
2
Celebrate A Life 5K Walk
3
John Quinlan
4
Julia Quinlan
5
maria kovic
6
Quinlan Care Concepts
7
Sussex County Fairgrounds
