Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
Home
Photos: Girls on the Run Fall 5K
maria kovic
Augusta
/
| 19 Nov 2024 | 05:57
The New Jersey North Girls on the Run Fall 5K begins Sunday morning, Nov. 17 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Members of the Girls on the Run program, their running buddies, family members and program alumni take part in the 5K.
Kayla Fortunato of Ridgewood is the first to finish the race. She finished third in the 25th Girls on the Run New Jersey North 5K on May 18 in Sparta.
Kayla Fortunato of Ridgewood
Brian Savely of Hamburg holds a sign saying ‘You’ve got this.’
Kevin and Mimi Averill of Pompton Lakes cheer on Team Amelia and Vinny.
Girls on the Run is open to students in grades 3-5 and grades 6-8.
Girls on the Run participants are encouraged to complete the 5K, which they prepare for all season.
The New Jersey North Girls on the Run Fall 5K begins Sunday morning, Nov. 17 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.
Spectators line the route of the 5K.
Girls wait for the race to begin.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Augusta
2
fall 5k
3
Girls on the Run
4
Kayla Fortunato
5
maria kovic
6
Sussex County Fairgrounds
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED