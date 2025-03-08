Photos: KJS co-op ice hockey team in state final

The Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta ice hockey team defeated West Milford/Pequannock/Pompton Lakes, 8-3, in the final round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Public Schools Co-Op tournament Thursday, March 6. KJS, which last reached the sectional final in 2013, will play Marlboro/Holmdel in the state Public Co-Op championship game at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 10 at the Prudential Center in Newark. (Photos by Jack Lizza)