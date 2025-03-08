Home
Photos: KJS co-op ice hockey team in state final
jack lizza
Sparta
/
| 08 Mar 2025 | 08:46
The Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta ice hockey team defeated West Milford/Pequannock/Pompton Lakes, 8-3, in the final round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Public Schools Co-Op tournament Thursday, March 6. KJS, which last reached the sectional final in 2013, will play Marlboro/Holmdel in the state Public Co-Op championship game at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 10 at the Prudential Center in Newark. (Photos by Jack Lizza)
The Highlanders’ Joe Barroquerio is followed by KJS United’s Joe Marino. Barroquerio made one goal and one assist in the game.
KJS United’s Alex Roslan (15) defends against the Highlanders’ Joe Barroquerio.
KJS United celebrates its win at Mennen Arena in Morris Township.
The scoreboard shows the final result.
