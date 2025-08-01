Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
Home
Photos: Meet the Artists Reception at State Fair
maria kovic
Augusta
/
| 01 Aug 2025 | 04:24
Residents look at the Art in Sussex County show during a Meet the Artists reception Thursday evening, July 31 in the Richards Building at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
The Art in Sussex County show is on display in the Richards Building during the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show through Saturday, Aug. 9.
Judy and Rick Nothstine of Andover look at the art.
Ann Smiga Greene was the featured artist at the Meet the Artists reception. She teaches adult watercolor classes at Kittatinny Regional High School and in her home studio.
Artist Lorie Krieger with her acrylic painting ‘Quiet Beauty.’
Clark and Allyn Perry of Frankford, Rita Joyce of Sparta and Robert Nicholson of Sparta.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Art in Sussex County
2
Augusta
3
maria kovic
4
Meet the Artists Reception
5
Sussex County Fairgrounds
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED