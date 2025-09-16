x
Photos: Sussex County Day 2025

| 16 Sep 2025 | 04:23
    Sammy Seagull, the recycling mascot for the Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority, greets Delilah Shone during Sussex County Day on Sunday, Sept. 14. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Chef Martin Kester, supervisor of SCCC’s Culinary & Hospitality program, wins the Chopped Sussex Cooking Challenge.
    George Parichuk with a 1934 gold Chrysler.
    Aurora Geary plays on an inflatable slide.
    Tommy Hatzinas and Bill Van Putten Vink of Yetter’s Diner in Augusta cook hot dogs for the Sussex County Chamber Scholarship Fund.
    McKenna Donnelly shows off her hard hat.
    Jay and Riley Olmsted pose behind a New Jersey State Police shield.
    Sussex County Day is organized by the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce, including Mary Carroll, director of member services; Tammie Horsfield, president; and Tammy Crimando, director of marketing.
    Clay Sucamela turns upside-down on the swing.
    Emma Celone plays with bubbles.
    Skyler Lucas on the swings.
    Tracey McCable and Lulu.
    An Atlantic Air Ambulance lands at the fairgrounds during Sussex County Day.
    Natalie Conover with Sammy Seagull, the recycling mascot for the Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority.
    Judges of the Chopped Sussex Cooking Challenge are Evan Velthouse, Florian Wehrli and Robert Stella.
    Florian Wehrli, executive chef at Perona Farms in Andover Township, won the ‘Chopped’ contest on the Food Network in 2016.
    Orlando Rodriguez is MC of the Chopped Sussex Cooking Challenge.
    Dave Sipley poses with a modified car.
    Diane and Lance Sorchik pose by a 1928 Model A.
    Paul Mannerberg poses by a 1931 Model A Ford.
    John and Pat Kapral with a 1957 Suburban.
    Model T car on display in the car show.
    Vehicle in display in a car show.
    Josette James and Terrence Blanco are Registered Nurses at Newton Medical Center.
    The Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council table.
    Holly Saraceni, assistant to Sussex County Administrator Ron Tappan.
    Amanda Stoll and Lori Ciampi of SCARC.
    Kathleen Zagula of Rutgers Cooperative Extension
    Dale Ambrogio is clinical director at JAG Physical Therapy in Vernon.
    Michael, Samantha, Lorenzo and Anthony Ingraldi.
    Hardyston Patrolman Derek Michelman.
    Sparta police Cpl. Craig Grauerholz, Nick Martucci, Joseph Febus, Michael Inglima and Patrolman Erick Finley.
    Courtney Lockburner of the Sussex County Department of Weights and Measures.
    New Jersey State Police Troopers Gerard Vega and Al-Majid Hutchins.
    Photos: Sussex County Day 2025