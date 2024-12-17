x
Photos: Wreaths Across America

Newton /
| 17 Dec 2024 | 06:21
    A volunteer places a wreath on a grave Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    People gather for the Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Old Newton Burial Ground. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    A man salutes after placing a wreath during the ceremony at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Jennifer Byerlinski holds a wreath to place on her ancestor’s grave. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Chase Diaz poses next to the grave of his father, Rodolfo. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    A color guard marches in for the Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Old Newton Burial Ground. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Kristen Doran, a field representative for Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-7, speaks during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. At left is Sparta Mayor Neill Clark. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Reina and John Loconte place a wreath Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Old Newton Burial Ground. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Veterans salute during the Wreaths Across America ceremony in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    George Stypolkowski gives the invocation at the ceremony in Newton. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Frank Gawenus stands next to the grave of his cousin Robert Moran.
    Volunteers place wreathes on graves Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The honor guard at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    A man salutes after placing a wreath during the ceremony at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    A man places a wreath during the ceremony at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    A woman places a wreath during the ceremony at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The honor guard at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Musicians play during the Wreaths Across America ceremony in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    A volunteer places a wreath on a grave Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Katie Williver sings the National Anthem during the Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Old Newton Burial Ground. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Gerald DeGroot recites the Pledge of Allegiance. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Wendy Wyman makes opening remarks. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    The Rev. Ben Williams, pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle in Oak Ridge and St. John Vianney in Stockholm, speaks during the ceremony. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Bagpiper Jeff Korger. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    A rifle salute. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Color Guard members Abbie Carson and Allie Carman. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Jacob, Lucas and Brian Hertenstein. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Katrina Carson holds wreaths on both arms. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Members of Harmony Lodge No. 8 Free &amp; Accepted Masons in Newton. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
