Premiere of Newton filmmaker’s short Sunday at SCCC

A short film by Newton filmmaker Kevan Ali will have its premiere Sunday, Feb. 4 at Sussex County Community College in Newton.

Ali, who wrote, produced, and directed “Emerald Ties,” will answer questions after the screening.

The film features the reunion of two brothers, Brian and Brendan, portrayed by Bill McInerney and Terry Michael Clarke.

It includes a cameo by Mark Pellegrino from the critically acclaimed television show “Supernatural.”

“Emerald Ties” was filmed at the Lake House Cafe in Sparta.