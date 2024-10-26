Prescription Drug Take Back Day is today

Sussex County residents may safely dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 locations.

To find a location near you, go online to tinyurl.com/TBDOCT24

The Center for Prevention & Counseling’s (CFPC) Coalition for Healthy & Safe Communities, in partnership with local law enforcement, is promoting the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

“Take Back Days are hosted twice a year to give people a simple, no-questions-asked way to safely dispose of expired, unwanted and unused medications – whether prescription or over-the-counter,” said Tina Aue, CFPC director of prevention services.

“Keeping unused medications in the home increases the risk of accidental misuse or poisoning, especially for children or seniors who may unknowingly take the wrong pills.

“Many people aren’t aware that improper disposal, such as flushing medications or tossing them in the trash, can also harm the environment by contaminating water systems.

“We encourage all Sussex County residents to take a few minutes to gather any unwanted medications and drop them off at a local collection site. This small action helps prevent prescription drug misuse in our community and protects the environment for future generations.”

During the Take Back Day in April, New Jersey residents safely disposed of 14,671 pounds of unwanted medication, with Sussex County residents contributing 921 pounds, or 6.23 percent, of this total.