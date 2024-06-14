Program helps pregnant and teen parents

Teens and young adults who are pregnant or parenting may receive help with job training, driver’s education, parenting classes and case management through the Bridges to Employing Youth Program offered by Project Self-Sufficiency.

While working toward parenting and employment goals, enrolled students may access supportive services offered by the agency, such as job skills training and parenting classes. They will receive behind-the-wheel coursework, obtain a learner’s permit and prepare for the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Knowledge Test.

Free transportation and child care are available to all participants in addition to access to the food pantry, legal assistance and education, help with career goals, and financial literacy training.

After the four-week course, program participants may move on to higher education, unsubsidized employment, occupational training, apprenticeships or military service.

The Bridges to Employment program operates from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the agency’s Newton campus.

“The Bridges to Employing Youth program offers a unique combination of educational, employment and case management services, which can transform the future of our students and their families,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

Eligibility for the Bridges to Employing Youth program is based on age, pregnancy or parenting status, and employment needs.

Academic services are provided to those who have a high school diploma but require basic skills remediation.

Those who do not need educational services focus on employability and parenting skills. All students are eligible for driver’s education training.

A monthly stipend is provided for attendance.

The Bridges to Employment Youth Program is funded by the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

Register online at projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.