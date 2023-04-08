Project Self-Sufficiency will host Career Fair on Thursday

Local businesses and organizations are gearing up to recruit new staff members at Project Self-Sufficiency’s Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

Representatives from local employers and educational institutions will be on hand to promote job openings and scholastic opportunities. Additional job-searching resources, such as mock interviews, will be offered to attendees by Project Self-Sufficiency Career Center staff.

The Career Fair is free and open to the public.

“We encourage anyone who is interested in advancing their career to attend this unique event,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “In addition to learning about employment opportunities and options for furthering their education, job seekers can get immediate feedback on their resume, fine-tune their interview skills and get tips on enhancing their job-search process.”

Past Career Fairs have featured more than 50 area employers. In addition to Project Self-Sufficiency, employers and educational institutions that have signed on to participate include Abilities of Northwest Jersey Atlantic Health System, Atlantic Private Care Services, Broadstep Behavioral Health, Employment Horizons, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 102, Land of Make Believe, Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, New Jersey Department of Labor, New Jersey Superior Courts - Morris/Sussex Vicinage, Old Navy, Parker Group, Planet Networks, Preferred Care at Home, Primerica Financial Services, RoNetco ShopRite, the Rose House, Skylands Medical Group, Sussex County Community College, Tomahawk Lake Waterpark, Thor Labs, Tractor Supply, United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen, United Methodist Communities Homeworks and Zufall Health.

For information about the Career Fair or about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500 or go online to www.projectselfsufficiency.org