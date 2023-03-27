x
Prom Shop opens at Project Self-Sufficiency

NEWTON. Teens may select free new or gently used prom dresses and accessories.

Newton /
| 27 Mar 2023 | 07:36
    Prom dresses, bridesmaids' dresses, gowns for mothers-of-the-bride, evening bags, jewelry, wraps and shawls, as well as shoes were donated to the Prom Shop.
Teens are invited to select free new or gently used prom dresses and accessories from the Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency.

Formal wear, including prom dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, gowns for mothers-of-the-bride, evening bags, jewelry, wraps and shawls, as well as shoes in good condition are all available at no charge.

All items are displayed in a boutique-like setting on Project Self-Sufficiency’s Newton campus, and space is available for dresses to be tried on.

The public is invited, and no appointment is needed.

The Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. March 27, 28, 29 and 30 and April 3, 4 and 5; 3 to 5 p.m. March 31 and April 6; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1.

“We are delighted to be offering teens the opportunity to receive beautiful gowns and accessories free of charge at the Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

“We believe that every young woman deserves the chance to have a beautiful dress for that special once-in-a-lifetime event. Thanks to generous donations from the community, we are fortunate to have hundreds of beautiful items in our collection again this year.”

Project Self-Sufficiency is at 127 Mill Street in Newton. The Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop is a program of the nonprofit’s Journey Family Success Center.

For information about the Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop or to find out more about any programs at Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500 or go online to www.projectselfsufficiency.org