Reading Rocks program runs through August

The Sussex County Library System along with Braen Stone and the Sussex County Miners is launching a new summer reading program for children ages 2-12.

The Reading Rocks kickoff will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 30 at the Main Library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Newton. It will include stories, music, activities and information about the program.

Reading Rocks, which runs Aug. 1-31, invites participants to learn about earth science, mining and geology and earn a prize box.

All participants who read five books from the Braen Book Reading List will receive a Reading Rocks prize box, which includes a Braen Stone T-shirt; two tickets to a 2026 Sussex Miners baseball game; a notepad and pen; a reusable cup and straw; and a “Quarry Kids” book, a “Mighty Machines Diggers” book and an issue of Boulder Kids magazine.

Prize boxes will be delivered in September.

To participate, stop by any library branch starting Aug. 1 to register and pick up a log sheet and reading list.

Read five books from any of the Braen reading lists, then bring a completed log sheet to any branch and fill out a completion form by Aug. 31.

For information about Reading Rocks and other summer events, go online to sussexcountylibrary.org/summer-reading/