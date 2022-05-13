The 2022 series of Sen. Krueger’s Virtual Roundtable for Boomers and Seniors is titled “Aging in Place: Living Well in the Community.” The series culminates on May 19, and has provided an opportunity to hear experts and thought leaders in relevant fields discussing some of the vital components needed to age well in our community, including good health care, an accessible apartment, a plan for aging solo, and supportive technology.

The final session, which takes place on Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m., is titled “Reframing Aging: Building an Age Friendly City.” Speakers will discuss how you can work to make your neighborhood more age friendly, and key policies in New York City that still need to be addressed to support us as we age.

The May 19th Roundtable will feature:

- Crystal Hudson, Aging Committee Chair, New York City Council

- Elana Kieffer, Acting Director, Center for Healthy Aging, New York Academy of Medicine

- Allison Nickerson, Executive Director, LiveOn NY

- Alden Prouty, Member, Carnegie Hill Village

- Mario Rubano, MPH, Policy Associate, Center for Health Aging, New York Academy Of Medicine

To RSVP for the event, go to:

https://tinyurl.com/seniorroundtable5-19-22.

To view full video of previous roundtables, visit krueger.nysenate.gov/newsroom.