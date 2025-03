The Friends of Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the refuge at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 29 at 136 Owens Station Road, Sussex.

Speakers will discuss what is happening at the refuge, and refuge specialist Lachlin Robertson will discuss his work to restore woodland habitats there.

Volunteers may help plant cuttings from cedar trees in the white cedar bog in the refuge.