Republicans to honor Littell tonight

The Sussex County Republican Committee will honor Virginia Newman Littell, former state GOP chairwoman and founder of Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Farmstead Golf & Country Club, 88 Lawrence Road, Lafayette.

Tickets are $60 per person or $100 per couple. To buy them online, go to https://secure.anedot.com/sussexgop/littell

Littell was elected chairwoman of the New Jersey Republican Party in 1992. Under her leadership, Republicans took the governor’s office and majorities in the state Senate and Assembly as well as control of the state’s congressional delegation.

Born Virginia Marie Regina Newman. she was raised in Scituate, Mass., and married Bob Littell in 1964. They raised their family in Newton and operated a family business in Sparta and later a business consulting partnership.

Bob Littell, who attended Franklin High School, was elected to the state Assembly in 1967 and the state Senate in 1990. He was chairman of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee from 1992 to 2003 and was Republican budget officer in the Senate from 2004 until he left office in 2008.

The Littells’ daughter, Alison Littell McHose, served in the Assembly from 2003 to 2015. She then was administrator of Franklin Borough until she retired in 2020.