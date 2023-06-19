﻿Rock, Ribs & Ridges Festival set for this weekend

The 13th annual ﻿Rock, Ribs & Ridges Festival will be June 23-25 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

On Friday, June 23, the doors open at 6:15 p.m. Scheduled to perform at 7:15 p.m. is Dead on Live and at 8:30 p.m. the Artimus Pyle Band.

On Saturday, June 24, the doors open at noon. The Matt Coffy Band will perform at 1 p.m., Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown at 2:15 p.m. and the Weight Band at 3:45 p.m. The Devon Allman Project takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. and .38 Special at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, June 25, the doors open at noon, and Sugar Mountain will perform at 1 p.m., Preacher Stone at 2:30 p.m., Samantha Fish Ft. Jesse Dayton at 4:30 p.m. and Blackberry Smoke at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to three days of music and RV camping opportunities, some of the country’s top pitmasters will compete in juried competitions for “Best Ribs,” “Best Sauce” and “People’s Choice Awards.”

Ribbers confirmed to attend include Bucks BBQ of Phillipsburg, Kimchi Smoke of Westwood, Cowboys BBQ of Fort Worth, Texas; and Jim’s Smokin’ Que of Pittsburgh.

They will be selling ribs, pulled pork, brisket, barbecue chicken and classic sides to the public.

Tickets cost $40 for adults on Friday and $55 each for Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for children are $15. A three-day pass is $130 for adults.

Tickets may be purchased online at Rockribsandridges.com or call 973-882-8240.