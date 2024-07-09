Rock, soul, blues and more

This week offers a vibrant lineup of live performances featuring diverse genres and artists.

Friday, July 12

Singer-songwriter Brian St. John will perform at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, starting at 6 p.m.

Ciro Patti plays the Lafayette House, 109 Route 15, at the same time.

At 6:30 p.m., CJ Live, a talented husband-and-wife duo, will take the stage at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta.

James Vilade will perform at Bell’s Mansion, 11 Main St., Stanhope; Richie Ranno All-Stars will rock at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, and Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, will host musical bingo, all starting at 7 p.m.

Danielia Cotton will showcase tracks from her new album, “The Mystery of Me,” blending rock and soul during an outdoor concert at 7 p.m. in Dykstra Park, 25 Mohawk Ave., Sparta.

The North Jersey Blues Society Showcase Series at the Stanhope House, 45 Main St., introduces blues musician Tony O, known for his collaborations with such legends as Jimmy Rogers, Hubert Sumlin and James Cotton. Doors open at 7 p.m., with B-Ro & Friends starting the evening.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., will host the North Mississippi Allstars at 8 p.m. The band is known for its roots music and rich family ties. Its latest album, “Set Sail,” continues the tradition of creating music with remarkable variety.

At 9 p.m., O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., features a karaoke night.

Saturday, July 13

Mingo Lodge kicks off the morning at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., at 10 a.m.

The Walpack Inn, 7 National Park Service Road/Route 615, will host an event featuring local legend Todd Sheaffer and friends starting at 4 p.m. Sheaffer is acclaimed as the frontman, guitarist and principal songwriter for the jamgrass ensemble Railroad Earth and New Jersey roots rockers From Good Homes. Tickets may be purchased online at Eventbrite.com

At 6 p.m., Mauro Melleno performs at Lafayette House.

Max Kaplan & the Magics take the stage at Milk Street Distillery at the same time. Kaplan blends funky Motown, Stax-era soul and 1960s guitar-driven blues with an energetic stage presence and soulful songwriting inspired by B.B. King, Leon Bridges and James Brown.

Chris Fantasia showcases his talents at McQ’s Pub at 7 p.m.

Pasta Sauce Exchange, a dynamic fusion of musicians from funk, reggae, rock and metal backgrounds, will take the stage at 7 p.m. at the Stanhope House. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Also at 7 p.m., Stage Fright energizes Brick & Brew.

Chuck Fantasia will rock out at O’Reilly’s at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Enjoy your evening on the patio of O’Reilly’s listening to the tunes and grooves of Jeiris Cook starting at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

Head to Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., for another Hot Rod Cruise Night & Summer Concert Series hosted by Danny C, featuring a performance by Mighty Spectrum Band playing rock ‘n’ roll with horns at 4 p.m.

At 5 p.m., Sean Henry returns to his weekly spot at McQ’s Pub.

At 6:30 p.m., join Ray Sikora for karaoke at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, or catch Shane Casey at O’Reilly’s Pub at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

The Homestead Rest hosts an open mic night starting at 6 p.m., with sign-ups beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Or head to McQ’s Pub at 6 p.m. for an open mic hosted by Rich Ortiz.

Maribyrd brings her indie-folk selections to Krogh’s at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., catch Ken Flood at the Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing, Vernon.

Denver indie band Jewel House performs at the Stanhope House at the same time.

Wrap up the evening with musical bingo at O’Reilly’s Pub starting at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com