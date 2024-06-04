Route 15 bridge closed in Jefferson

The bridge on Route 15 South near Cedar Terrace in Jefferson has been closed because of concerns about its structural integrity, Mayor Eric Wilsusen said Tuesday, June 4.

“We are told this will be an extended closure, and there is no projected time frame for reopening at this time,” he said.

Township officials are working with the state Department of Transportation on detours, diversion plans, emergency services response plans, and plans for homeowners and businesses affected, he added.

In an unrelated matter, Route 15 southbound in Jefferson is closed for the Rockaway River bridge replacement.

Traffic will be detoured to the ramp to Edison Road/Lake Hopatcong/Mt Arlington. Continue on Edison Road/Route 615, then turn left onto Espanong Road/Route 615, which becomes Minnisink Road. Then turn left onto Berkshire Valley Road and take the ramp to Route 15 southbound.