SCCC defeats Erie, 55-6

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) defeated Erie Community College of Buffalo, N.Y., 55-6, on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The win pushes the Sussex Skylanders’ record to 6-2.

The game was played at Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope.

The Skylanders held a 24-0 lead at halftime. The Erie Kats (3-7) did make it into the end zone for a score late in the fourth quarter.

The Skylanders are scheduled to play Nassau Community College there Saturday, Nov. 11.

The last regular-season game will be against Monroe College on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Lenape Valley.