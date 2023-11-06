SCCC defeats Erie, 55-6

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) defeated Erie Community College of Buffalo, N.Y., 55-6, on Saturday, Nov. 4.
The win pushes the Sussex Skylanders’ record to 6-2.
The game was played at Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope.
The Skylanders held a 24-0 lead at halftime. The Erie Kats (3-7) did make it into the end zone for a score late in the fourth quarter.
The Skylanders are scheduled to play Nassau Community College there Saturday, Nov. 11.
The last regular-season game will be against Monroe College on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Lenape Valley.