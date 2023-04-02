SCCC offers three summer sessions

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) has opened its summer session registration for current, new or visiting students.

The condensed summer sessions allows students to catch up or get ahead on their college education.

Students at many four-year colleges reap additional benefits by taking more affordable courses at SCCC.

The sessions and dates:

Summer Session I: May 22-June 26.

Summer Session II: June 27-Aug. 10.

Summer Session III: July 5-Aug. 8.

Most of the courses are general-education requirements, which include Algebra, Accounting, Anatomy & Physiology I, Art History, Biology, Calculus, Chemistry, Computer Concepts, Effective Speaking, English Composition I & II, Macroeconomics, Pre-Calculus, Psychology, Sociology, Statistics, U.S. History and many more.

There are morning and evening classes with many online courses.

For students graduating high school in June, Summer Sessions II and III allow them to get a jump on their college education early. They can start college courses, at substantial savings, before heading off to their four-year college.

Go online to sussex.edu/summer for course schedules and information. For information or assistance, contact the SCCC Admissions Office at admissions@sussex.edu or call 973-300-2223.