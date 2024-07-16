SCCC offers workshops for teachers, businesses

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) will host Computer Numerical Control (CNC) & Manufacturing Professional Development Workshops designed for high school teachers and industry partners.

The workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23-25 at SCCC’s Makerspace in the Performing Arts Building (A).

They are free and aim to enhance skills and knowledge in CNC and manufacturing technologies.

During three days, participants will receive comprehensive training and certification on the Tormach XPS CNC Milling station. The workshop sessions will cover essential aspects of CNC operations, including programming, machining techniques and safety protocols.

”We are excited to offer this valuable professional development opportunity to our local high school educators and industry partners,” said Jason Fruge, dean of technical occupations at SCCC.

“This workshop is tailored to provide hands-on experience and certification that aligns with industry standards, preparing participants to teach and implement CNC technology in educational settings effectively.”

To RSVP for the workshops, contact Jason Fruge at jfruge@sussex.edu