SCCC open house on arts programs is today

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) will host two summer open houses for prospective students. The fall semester begins Sept. 5.

For students interested in the visual and performing arts, an open house will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20 in the Performing Arts Center on the main campus, 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

Students will learn about the following programs; Architecture Design, Illustration, Interior Design, Fashion Design, Fashion Merchandising, Music, Musical Theater, Photography and Theater.

A Career and Technical Education (CTE) open house for students interested in programs that can start a career quickly will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at the McGuire Technical Education Center, 47 Main St., Newton.

The following CTE programs will be present: Automotive Service Technology, Agricultural Business, Baking & Pastry Arts, Building Construction Technology, Culinary Arts, Diesel Service Technology, Electrical Lineworker, Exercise Science, Horticultural Science, Machine Tool Technology, Medical Assisting, Optics Technology, and Welding.

To register and for information, go online to sussex.edu/openhouse