SCCC trustee post open

The Sussex County Community College (SCCC) board of trustees has an opening.

County residents interested in the job may send resumes to the SCCC Search Committee along with background information and a statement outlining why the applicant outlining wishes to serve as a trustee.

Candidate must have been a resident of Sussex County for the past four years and may not hold elective office. They must be able to demonstrate independent judgment, distinction in their profession, knowledge of higher education and a firm commitment to serve the college.

Candidates also must be willing to spend 10 to 20 hours a month on their duties as a trustee. Those duties include appointing, supporting and evaluating the college president; clarifying and, if necessary, revising the college’s mission; ratifying long-range plans; approving the educational program; insuring fiscal viability; and maintaining the physical plant.

Resumes must be received no later than Sept. 30. Send them with the applicant statement by mail to SCCC Trustee Search Committee, c/o Sussex County Administrator, 1 Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860 or by email submission to hsollitto@sussex.nj.us