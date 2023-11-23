Season of Hope begins

Project Self-Sufficiency kicked off its annual Season of Hope on Nov. 3 with a series of speakers, Christmas carolers and an appearance by Santa.

The nonprofit organization, which provides child care, help for high school students, job training for women and food for hungry families among its many programs, aims to provide toys for more than 2,000 children during the holiday season.

A big building on the Newton campus is turned into Santa’s workshop with toys for children from infants to teens as well as parents.

“Then over two days in December, we invite thousands and thousands of parents to visit our shop and to do just that: shop for free with dignity,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, the executive director.

”Parents leave with gifts, puzzles, games, stocking stuffers, mittens and warm hearts. And let me tell you, it’s a day of happy tears and very tired feet for all of us.”

The project aims to get toys under trees “for that magical Christmas morning for children big and small and maybe even more importantly for that mom and that dad.”

”We also do the Toy Shop to show all families in Sussex and Warren counties that we are a community of kindness and of compassion. We are a community that cares and the Season of Hope is when we show it best. It is the love of our community made visible.”

The Toy Shop also lets parents know that they can find help at Project Self-Sufficiency, she said.

”So when the waters get choppy, which happens all too often for families living in poverty, they will remember PSS and reach out. The Toy Shop creates community, and community creates resilience and safety.”

500 volunteers

More than 500 volunteers collect and sort the toys, and 100 musicians donate their time to provide live holiday music while the families shop for gifts, Berry-Toon said.

”We have 65 dedicated, hard-working staff members who moonlight as elves all month long on top of the challenging work we do every day.”

More than 30 schools will be collecting toys for the shop, and more than 50 law enforcement officers direct traffic on the campus during the shopping days.

Christine Norbut Beyer, commissioner of the state Department of Children & Families (DCF), said organizations such as Project Self-Sufficiency help make DCF’s vision that all families can be safe, healthy and connected a reality.

”Your commitment and dedication to your community is such a gift for the people of Sussex and Warren counties.”

She pointed out that hope may be in short supply for many families this time of year because of economic hardships, joblessness, mental health and/or substance use issues, and housing concerns.

Huge marketing and advertising campaigns during the holidays highlighting all of the things that other families can afford to give their children is another stressor, Beyer said.

”While we know as rational adults that the season isn’t defined by lavish presents tied with pretty bows, children don’t see it the same way.”

Through Project Self-Sufficiency’s Toy Shop, “parents can experience a little of the magic of the season knowing that their child will unwrap a gift that they had asked for or that the parent was able to select for them.”