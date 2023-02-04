Seminar Thursday on landlord, tenant rights

Project Self-Sufficiency will offer a free online landlord/tenant seminar at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Participants will discuss the rights and duties of landlords and tenants, including eviction, security deposits, leases, mortgages and saving homes from foreclosure.

The seminar is open to the public; advance registration is required. To register and receive the log-in details, call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500.

The legal education seminars are a program of the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency.