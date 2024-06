A Senior Citizens Show for artists age 60 and older is planned at the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council (SCAHC) gallery, 133 Spring St., Newton.

The exhibit is on view through July 25.

An opening reception is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

First-place winners in each category will qualify for the 2024 New Jersey State Senior Citizens Annual Juried Art Contest & Exhibition.

For information, go online to scahc.org/exhibitions/senior-citizens-show-2024