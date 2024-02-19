Sing along to Taylor Swift hits

Sussex County will host performances by local favorites as well as tribute bands this week. And Taylor Swift fans will have a chance to sing along to their favorite hits.

Friday, Feb. 23

The Dave & John acoustic duo will serenade audiences at Mountain Creek’s Red Tail Lodge, 200 Route 94, Vernon, at 6 p.m., providing a perfect soundtrack to start the weekend.

Local singer-songwriter Rick Barth will take the stage at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m., treating patrons to a mix of acoustic and classic rock.

At McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, Rich Ortiz will showcase his soulful vocals and guitar skills starting at 7 p.m.

Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, will welcome the Foster Children at 7 p.m., delivering a youthful energy and rock vitality to the stage.

For fans of iconic band Chicago, the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., presents “Beginnings: A Celebration of Chicago” at 8 p.m. Expect to be transported back in time as this exceptional tribute band recreates the magic of Chicago’s extensive songbook. Tickets start at $44 and may be purchased online at skypac.org

The night wraps up at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, at 9 p.m. with karaoke. Audience members are invited to take the stage and sing their hearts out.

Saturday, Feb. 24

DJ Frankie Cutlass will host a night of freestyle music and non-stop dancing starting at 7 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. Tickets may be purchased online at bluearrowfarm.com

Cat Treats returns to McQ’s Pub with another entertaining performance at 7 p.m.

Also at 7 p.m., Sick Star Nation will bring its high-energy cover band act to Brick & Brew, ensuring a lively atmosphere and plenty of crowd interaction.

Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, will showcase Whiskey Crossing at 7 p.m. for a boot-stomping evening of upbeat country music.

O’Reilly’s Pub will feature Brian St. John at 9 p.m. playing a blend of acoustic covers and original compositions.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, welcomes Scott Heath at 2:30 p.m. for a set of acoustic rock and country tunes.

The Newton Theatre will host “Let’s Sing Taylor - A Live Band Experience” at 3 and 7 p.m., offering Swifties a chance to sing their hearts out to their favorite Taylor Swift hits. Don’t forget to wear your favorite Eras ensemble! Tickets start at $34 and may be purchased at skypac.org

Wednesday, Feb. 28

At 5 p.m., enjoy Sean Henry’s weekly performance at McQ’s Pub or Danny C’s Winter Wednesday Concert series with Vera & the Force at Blue Arrow Farm.

Thursday, Feb. 29

Watch or take part in the weekly acoustic open mic night at 6 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy the acoustic melodies of Sean O’Flynn at 6:30 p.m. at the Early American Tavern, 9 Main St., Sussex.

Or visit Krogh’s for some classic rock and folk tunes by Shane Casey.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com